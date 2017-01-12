Jan 12 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced Drainage Systems announces second fiscal quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $361 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.225 billion to $1.25 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for fiscal year 2017

* Anticipate that market headwinds will persist for remainder of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: