Jan 12 Fuelcell Energy Inc :

* Fuelcell Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.41

* Q4 revenue $24.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fuelcell Energy Inc- total backlog was $432.3 million as of October 31, 2016 compared to $381.4 million as of October 31, 2015