BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Fuelcell Energy Inc :
* Fuelcell Energy reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and business update
* Q4 loss per share $0.41
* Q4 revenue $24.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fuelcell Energy Inc- total backlog was $432.3 million as of October 31, 2016 compared to $381.4 million as of October 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board