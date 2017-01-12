BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Aurico Metals Inc.
* Aurico metals provides update on Kemess Underground Project environmental assessment process
* Company expects a final decision regarding issuance of an EA certificate around end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board