Jan 12 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue Airways reports december traffic

* December load factor 84.1 percent, up 1.1 points

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's Dec preliminary completion factor was 99.0 percent and its on-time performance was 71.3 percent

* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of December decreased approximately one and a half percent

* Jetblue Airways Corp - traffic in December increased 4.5 percent from December 2015, on a capacity increase of 3.1 percent.