BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Astronova Inc -
* Astronova signs definitive agreement to acquire european digital printing manufacturer Trojanlabel
* Purchase price is DKK 63.6 million (approximately $9 million)
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Astronova's earnings in first 12 months of combined operation
* Following completion of acquisition, Trojanlabel will operate as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Astronova Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board