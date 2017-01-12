BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Jan 12 FXCM Inc
* FXCM reports monthly metrics
* Retail customer trading volume of $235 billion in December 2016, 33% lower than November 2016 and 27% lower than December 2015
* Retail customer trading volume for Q4 2016 was $893 billion, 2% higher than Q3 2016, and 7% lower than Q4 2015
* Active accounts of 178,782 as of December 31, 2016, a decrease of 650, or 0.4%, from November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank