Jan 12 Quantum Corp

* Quantum announces positive preliminary fiscal third quarter 2017 results

* Quantum Corp sees Q3 GAAP net income of about $6 million to $7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share

* Quantum Corp - company currently expects total revenue of approximately $133 million for fiscal Q3 2017, up from $128 million in fiscal Q3 2016

* Quantum Corp sees Q3 non-GAAP net income of $7 million to $8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: