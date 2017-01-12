BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Perpetual eliminates minimum acceptance condition and extends note exchange proposal for its 8.75 pct senior notes and provides hedging update
* Perpetual Energy Inc - note exchange proposal is now open for acceptance by holders of existing senior notes until 5:00 p.m. On January 23, 2017
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board