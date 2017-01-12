BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board