Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE