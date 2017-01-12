BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp
* Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025
* Planning to commence private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025
* Intends to use net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance redemption of all of outstanding 6.50 pct senior notes due March 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board