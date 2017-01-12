Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp

* Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025

* Planning to commence private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025

* Intends to use net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance redemption of all of outstanding 6.50 pct senior notes due March 15, 2021