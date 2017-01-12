BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Pan Orient Energy Corp
* Officially notified GOI to terminate production sharing contract at end of 10 year term on January 15, 2017
* Result of PSC termination Co will be taking an about cdn$102 million impairment charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board