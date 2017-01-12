BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Jan 12 Sparton Corp
* Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI joint venture (erapsco) awarded $30.3 million for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy contract
* ERAPSCO to provide production subcontracts in amount of $18.5 million, $11.8 million to Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton De Leon springs respectively
* Production expected to be completed by November 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.