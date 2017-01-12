BRIEF-LSR Group buys new project in Moscow
* SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN MOSCOW OF 4.23 HECTARES
Jan 12 Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding Gmbh
* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Payara-1 well encounters more than 95 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs
* Exxon Mobil Corp - well is located in new reservoir about 10 miles from Liza-1 discovery
* Exxon Mobil Corp - appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified additional high quality, deeper reservoirs below Liza field
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek Block
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units confirmed acceptance of a facility letter issued by a bank