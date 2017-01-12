BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Neurotrope Inc :
* Neurotrope announces reverse split of common stock in preparation for nasdaq uplisting
* Announces 1 for 32 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board