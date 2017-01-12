BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 MGM Resorts International :
* MGM Resorts International expands board of directors; appoints real estate industry leader john b. Kilroy, jr.
* MGM Resorts International - board of directors is now comprised of 12 members
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board