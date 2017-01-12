BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp
* Meg Energy announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $450 million
* Meg Energy Corp says public offering to 58.1 million subscription receipts at a price of $7.75 per subscription receipt
* Meg Energy Corp says net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund company's 2017 $590 million capital budget and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board