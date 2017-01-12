Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp

* Meg Energy announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $450 million

* Meg Energy Corp says public offering to 58.1 million subscription receipts at a price of $7.75 per subscription receipt

* Meg Energy Corp says net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund company's 2017 $590 million capital budget and for general corporate purposes