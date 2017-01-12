BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 Navistar International Corp
* Navistar announces $200 million tack-on offering of 8.25% senior notes
* Navistar International Corp says it plans to issue, subject to market conditions, $200 million of its 8.25% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board