Jan 12 Postmedia Network Canada Corp

* Postmedia reports first quarter results

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp- Revenue for quarter was $214.9 million as compared to $251.1 million in prior year

* Postmedia Network Canada - Net income in quarter ended November 30, 2016 was $17.8 million, as compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in same period in prior year

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Postmedia Network Canada-Will continue to identify,undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives to address revenue declination in Legacy Print Business

* Postmedia Network Canada - During 3 months ended Nov 30, co implemented initiatives, expected to result in $18 million of net annualized cost savings

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp - In quarter, revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue and print circulation revenue