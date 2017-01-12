BRIEF-Clearford Water Systems says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board
Jan 12 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US response to EPA
* "FCA US believes that its emission control systems meet applicable requirements"
* Proposed number of actions to address EPA's concerns
* EPA has chosen to issue notice of violation with respect to emissions control technology employed in co's 2014-16 model year light duty 3.0-liter diesel engines
* FCA US intends to assure EPA and FCA US customers that company's diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements
* Proposed actions include developing extensive software changes to emissions control strategies could be implemented in vehicles immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
