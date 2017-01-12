Jan 12 FCA US LLC:

* FCA US response to EPA

* "FCA US believes that its emission control systems meet applicable requirements"

* Proposed number of actions to address EPA's concerns

* EPA has chosen to issue notice of violation with respect to emissions control technology employed in co's 2014-16 model year light duty 3.0-liter diesel engines

* FCA US intends to assure EPA and FCA US customers that company's diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements

* Proposed actions include developing extensive software changes to emissions control strategies could be implemented in vehicles immediately