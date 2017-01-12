Jan 12 Kona Bay Technologies Inc

* Kona Bay Technologies announces proposed spin off

* Kona Bay -board approved proposed spin off of each of co's online advertising and software as a service businesses into independent publicly traded companies

* Name of each new independent company will be determined at a later date

* Kona Bay Technologies inc says shareholders of company will receive one share of ad co and saas co for each share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: