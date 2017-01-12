Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Kona Bay Technologies Inc
* Kona Bay Technologies announces proposed spin off
* Kona Bay -board approved proposed spin off of each of co's online advertising and software as a service businesses into independent publicly traded companies
* Name of each new independent company will be determined at a later date
* Kona Bay Technologies inc says shareholders of company will receive one share of ad co and saas co for each share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.