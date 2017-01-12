BRIEF-KGHM CEO says relaxed about zloty strengthening
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
Jan 12 Velan Inc
* Velan Inc. Reports its third quarter 2016/17 financial results
* Velan Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Velan Inc says order backlog of us$416.1 million at end of quarter
* Velan Inc- net new orders received ("bookings") of us$134.9 million for quarter
* Sales of us$80.4 million for quarter versus us$104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash