Jan 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp :

* Firm capital american realty partners corp. Announces senior management changes

* Reassignment of sandy poklar as cfo of company effective as of january 12, 2017

* Says robert mckee appointed interim ceo and interim president

* Jonathan mair will be responsible for all mortgage debt underwriting

* Firm capital american realty partners - Michael Weitzner will be responsible for all real estate acquisition & equity underwriting initiatives