Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc
* Nivalis Therapeutics announces corporate restructuring
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says intends to complete a reduction in force affecting 25 employees
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - Board of directors has approved a restructuring plan as part of company's initiative to explore strategic alternatives
* Says estimates that it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $3 million
* Nivalis Therapeutics - Co estimates it will incur cash severance costs of approximately $3 million, which are expected to be paid during first half of 2017
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says Congleton will be stepping down from his role as president and chief executive officer effective January 15, 2017
* Says reduction in force is intended to preserve company's cash while it assesses various strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics - Co currently projects that it will have approximately $45-$47 million of net cash available for potential strategic transaction
* Nivalis Therapeutics - Reduction in workforce includes Jon Congleton, president & CEO, and David Rodman, M.D., chief medical officer
* Board has appointed Michael Carruthers, co's chief financial officer, as interim president, effective Jan 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.