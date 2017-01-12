Jan 12 Gold Resource Corp :

* Gold resource corporation announces 2016 preliminary annual production results exceeding gold and achieving silver targets

* Says produced approximately 27,629 gold ounces and 1,857,777 silver ounces for 2016 year

* Gold Resource Corp says company set its 2016 annual production target ranges of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5 percent