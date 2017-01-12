Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Gold Resource Corp :
* Gold resource corporation announces 2016 preliminary annual production results exceeding gold and achieving silver targets
* Says produced approximately 27,629 gold ounces and 1,857,777 silver ounces for 2016 year
* Gold Resource Corp says company set its 2016 annual production target ranges of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.