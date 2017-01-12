Jan 12 Cno Financial Group Inc :
* Cno financial group provides update on closed block
long-term care business
* Cno financial group inc - has successfully repositioned a
significant portion of recaptured assets
* Cno financial group-expects to recognize pre-tax
non-operating net realized losses totaling $5 million in
quarter ended dec 31, 2016 related to transferred investments
* Cno financial group-units concluded independent audit of
assets recaptured in conjunction with termination of reinsurance
agreements with beechwood re, ltd
* Cno financial group inc says recognized $75.4 million
pre-tax loss related to termination of reinsurance agreements in
quarter ended september 30, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: