Jan 12 Universal Corp :

* Universal corporation CFO to take temporary medical leave of absence

* Universal Corp - George C. Freeman iii, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will also act as company's principal financial officer

* Universal Corp - during leave of absence, other executive officers will assume Moore's management duties while remaining in their current positions

* Universal Corp - senior vice president and chief financial officer David C. Moore will be on temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately