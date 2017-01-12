Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Universal Corp :
* Universal corporation CFO to take temporary medical leave of absence
* Universal Corp - George C. Freeman iii, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will also act as company's principal financial officer
* Universal Corp - during leave of absence, other executive officers will assume Moore's management duties while remaining in their current positions
* Universal Corp - senior vice president and chief financial officer David C. Moore will be on temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.