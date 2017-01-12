Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 PHX Energy Services Corp
* PHX Energy Services Corp. enters into bought deal financing
* PHX Energy Services Corp says net proceeds of offering and concurrent private placement will be used to reduce bank indebtedness
* PHX Energy Services Corp says corporation anticipates an initial increase in its 2017 capital expenditure budget to approximately $25 million
* PHX Energy Services - Bought-deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters will issue 6.3 million common shares at a price of $4.00 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.