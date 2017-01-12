Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc :
* Neptune announces record third quarter results
* Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 million, up 122% versus last year
* Net income was $11.2 million for current quarter versus a net loss of $1.3 million in prior year
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - anticipate fiscal 2017 revenues, excluding settlement royalty with aker biomarine of $13.1 million, at about $48 million
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - continue to anticipate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.