Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Enablence Technologies Inc
* Enablence technologies closes second tranche of equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.