Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance, citing subscription momentum and RPM growth
* Pandora Media Inc says is also undertaking operational efficiency measures to reduce overall operating costs in 2017
* Pandora Media Inc - expects to exceed previously announced Q4 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges given strong advertising performance
* Pandora Media Inc- Plans to reduce its U.S. employee base by approximately 7 percent by end of Q1 2017
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.