Jan 12 Icahn Enterprises Lp
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces upsizing and pricing of
senior notes
* Icahn Enterprises -aggregate principal amount represents
increase in size of notes offering of $295 million from
previously announced offering amount of $900 million
* Icahn Enterprises -priced offering of $695 million of
6.250% senior notes due 2022 and $500 million of 6.750% senior
notes due 2024
* Icahn Enterprises LP- proceeds from notes offering will be
used to redeem all of issuers' outstanding 3.500% senior notes
due 2017
