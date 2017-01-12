Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Altura Energy Inc
* Altura Energy Inc. announces operations update and new upper mannville oil pool
* Q4 production averaged approximately 970 boe per day, up 69 percent from Q3 2016
* Altura Energy Inc says 2016 capital expenditures, excluding asset acquisitions and dispositions are estimated at $12.3 million
* Altura Energy-Based on $12.4 million of well related capital,other assumptions, proposed 11 well drilling program is expected to add about 750 boe/day by Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.