Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 US Oil Sands Inc
* US Oil Sands Inc. closes US$7.5 million financing, announces changes to its board of directors and provides PR Spring project update
* US Oil Sands Inc says financing provides for ACMO to increase its board representation to three members and allows company to appoint a further three
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.