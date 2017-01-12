Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd :
* Golden Queen announces management change
* Golden Queen Mining co ltd says golden queen has begun process to identify a successor CFO
* Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd - until resignation date St-Germain will remain with company to finalize its 2016 annual report
* Golden queen mining co ltd says that vice-president finance and chief financial officer Andrée St-Germain will resign effective march 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.