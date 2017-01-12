Exxon CEO Woods expected to attend St. Petersburg forum -sources
MOSCOW, May 29 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this week, two industry sources told Reuters.
Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp :
* MEG Energy announces pricing of senior secured notes due 2025 offering
* MEG Energy Corp -pricing of its previously announced private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025
* Meg Energy Corp - secured notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the local offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday in an operation that SBU spokesman Olena Gitlyanska said was part of a treason investigation.