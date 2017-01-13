Jan 13 Genesee & Wyoming Inc -

* Genesee & Wyoming reports traffic for December 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says G&W's traffic in December 2016 was 270,543 carloads, an increase of 56,233 carloads, or 26.2%, compared with December 2015

* Genesee & Wyoming Inc - G&W's traffic in q4 of 2016 was 766,550 carloads, an increase of 56,417 carloads, or 7.9%, compared with q4 of 2015

* G&W's traffic in q4 of 2016 was 766,550 carloads, an increase of 56,417 carloads, or 7.9%, compared with q4 of 2015

* G&W's same-railroad traffic in Dec 2016 was 232,144 carloads, an increase of 17,834 carloads, or 8.3%, compared with December 2015