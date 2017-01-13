Jan 13 Alarmforce Industries Inc :

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - intends to file by January 30, 2017 audited annual consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2016

* Intends to restate its financial statements for year ended October 31, 2015 and first and second quarters of 2016

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - intends to file by January 30, 2017 unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - provides update on its review of its revenue recognition practices for periods starting fiscal Q4 2013

* Alarmforce - review for revenue generated from customer contracts after customer requested cancellation of services as in co's Aug. 24, 2016 news release