BRIEF-MCI Capital Q1 net profit down at 10.7 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 13 First Republic Bank -
* First Republic reports strong quarterly and annual results
* Quarterly earnings per share $1.03
* Quarterly revenue rose 21.1 percent to $599.5 million
* Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2016 was $35.35, up 17.2% from a year ago
* Says net interest margin was 3.16% for both q4 of 2016 and prior quarter
* Qtrly net interest income $490.6 million versus $404.7 million
* At quarter-end wealth management assets were $83.6 billion, up 4.2% from prior quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $620.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 A negotiation aimed at a leniency agreement between J&F Investimentos SA and federal prosecutors has reached an impasse, which led the law firm representing the company to exit the case, according to a J&F statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.