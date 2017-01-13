Jan 13 First Republic Bank -

* First Republic reports strong quarterly and annual results

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.03

* Quarterly revenue rose 21.1 percent to $599.5 million

* Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2016 was $35.35, up 17.2% from a year ago

* Says net interest margin was 3.16% for both q4 of 2016 and prior quarter

* Qtrly net interest income $490.6 million versus $404.7 million

* At quarter-end wealth management assets were $83.6 billion, up 4.2% from prior quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $620.9 million