Mexico cenbank hikes shouldn't affect growth expectations-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Jan 13 MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC
* MARSH & MCLENNAN AGENCY ACQUIRES J. SMITH LANIER & CO.
* TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2017 PENDING CUSTOMARY APPROVALS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED.
* ALL OF JSL'S EMPLOYEES WILL JOIN MMA
* UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL JSL WILL OPERATE AS MMA'S SOUTHEAST REGIONAL HUB UNDER LEADERSHIP OF JSL'S CEO, COO SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE:
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South African hotel and casino operator Tsogo Sun said on Tuesday its chief executive Marcel von Aulock would resign at the end of June after six years at the helm.