BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
Jan 13 North West Company Inc
* The north west company inc. To acquire 76% ownership in roadtown wholesale trading ltd. (operating as riteway food markets)
* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately us$32 million for its 76% ownership interest in rtt
* North west company inc - acquisition is expected to contribute approximately us$5 million of annualized net income to north west
* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately 90% of purchase price in cash, financed through its existing credit facilities
* North west company inc says board of directors of both north west and rtt have unanimously approved transaction
* North west company inc says will pay remaining 10% purchase price through issuance of north west common shares
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.