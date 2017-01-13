BRIEF-Ganaria informs about intended strategic reorientation of the company
* INFORMS ABOUT THE INTENDED STRATEGIC REORIENTATION OF THE COMPANY
Jan 13 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :
Arthur J. Gallagher & co. Acquires hill, Chesson & Woody
Arthur J Gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.
Arthur J Gallagher & co - Todd Yates, skip woody and their team will continue to operate from their Durham location under direction of John Tournet
MOSCOW, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF), SENIOR DEBT The placement of RosCap's Long-Term IDRs, Support and senior debt ratings on RWN reflects announced plans to transfer