BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Jan 13 Globus Maritime Ltd :
* Globus Maritime announces update regarding private placement
* Globus Maritime Ltd says that its previously disclosed private placement and conversion of debt will not occur as planned
* Globus Maritime Ltd says transactions with multiple parties had to all close simultaneously, but one party has not agreed to consummate transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: