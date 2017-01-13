BRIEF-Bayer says receives FDA approval of myBETAapp and BETACONNECT navigator
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
Jan 13 Support.Com Inc :
* Support.Com, Inc announces 1-for-3 reverse stock split; will begin trading on reverse split basis on Nasdaq on January 20, 2017
* Support.Com Inc - a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common stock will be effective on January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bayer receives fda approval of mybetaapp™ and betaconnect navigator
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.