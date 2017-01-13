BRIEF-Cevian Capital reports 5.57 pct stake in Ericsson
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
Jan 13 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Fairfax announces acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
* Fairfax financial holdings - has bought, through certain units, on private placement basis, 12.8 million subordinate voting shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co
* Fairfax financial holdings -acquisition of subordinate voting shares brings co's total holdings of such securities to 13.6 million subordinate voting shares
* Fairfax financial holdings - subordinate voting shares purchased from Fairfax India by way of private placement at price of $11.75 per subordinate voting share
* Subordinate voting shares were purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cevian Capital II GP Limited reports 5.57 percent stake in Ericsson as of May 19 - SEC filing
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday tightened rules on where injury lawsuits may be filed, handing a victory to corporations by undercutting the ability of plaintiffs to bring claims in friendly courts in a case involving Texas-based BNSF Railway Co.