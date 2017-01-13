Jan 13 Platinum Group Metals Ltd :
* Platinum group metals reports first quarter 2017 results
and operational update
* Platinum group metals ltd - production in september,
october, november and december 2016 was 1,823, 907, 1,237 and
1,509 4e ounces respectively
* Platinum group metals ltd - twelve-month aggregate
production guidance for calendar 2017 is modelled at 100,000 to
120,000 4e ounces
* Platinum group metals ltd - key business objectives for
fiscal 2017 will be to ramp-up maseve mine
* Platinum group metals ltd-qtrly loss per share for period
ended november 30, 2016 $0.03
* Platinum group metals-estimates it will need to source $5
million to $15 million of additional funding by way of
refinancing its existing debt among others
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: