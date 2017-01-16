Jan 16 Noble Energy Inc :
* Noble Energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874
shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of
common stock held
* Noble Energy will acquire all of outstanding common stock
of Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 billion in Noble Energy
stock and cash
* Noble Energy intends to fund cash portion of acquisition
through a draw on its revolving credit facility
* Also anticipates retiring outstanding debt of Clayton
Williams Energy assumed as part of transaction at or following
closing
* Retiring outstanding debt of Clayton Williams
Energy,general,administrative cost elimination, to result in
annual cost synergies of about $75 million
* Outlook is to increase production on acquired assets from
10 MBoe/d currently (70% oil) to about 60 MBoe/d in 2020 in co's
base plan
* Anticipates incremental $150 million in reported 2017
capital to be allocated to Delaware basin
* Funds managed by Ares Management, L.P., owning about 35%
of Clayton Williams Energy's shares as of Dec 31, 2016, entered
support agreement to vote in favor of deal
* Following completion of deal, shareholders of Clayton
Williams Energy are expected to own about 11% of outstanding
shares of Noble Energy
* Providing an update to its four-year operating plan (2016
- 2020E)
* Updated four-year operating plan includes development of
acquired acreage
* Through ongoing portfolio management / optimization, Noble
Energy anticipates co will generate in excess of $1 billion in
proceeds in 2017
* Updated plan through 2020 to result in total Delaware
basin net production growth to 145 MBoe/d in base plan,180
MBoe/d in upside plan in 2020
* Full co production in 2020 is expected to reach 600 MBoe/d
in base plan, nearly 700 MBoe/d in upside plan due to updated
plan through 2020
* Noble Energy now anticipates an incremental $150 million
in reported 2017 capital to be allocated to Delaware basin
* Total reported capital program for 2017, excluding Noble
Midstream Partners' capital, is now estimated to total between
$2.1 and $2.5 billion
* Total reported company sales volumes for 2017 are now
estimated at 410 to 420 MBoe/d
* Following ramp of activity in 2017, acquired assets are
expected to be self-funding, accretive to earnings, cash flow
per share beginning next year
