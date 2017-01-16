Jan 16 Progress Software Corp
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end
results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $118 million versus I/B/E/S view $123.5 million
* Progress Software says will discontinue investment in
digital factory offering, will re-align its resources consistent
with its core operating approach
* Progress Software says will implement restructuring
efforts that will include consolidating facilities, implementing
a simplified organizational structure
* Progress Software says will implement restructuring
efforts that will reducing marketing and other external expenses
* Progress Software says intends to reduce headcount by
approximately 450 employees, totaling over 20% of company's
workforce
* Progress Software says initial headcount reductions will
begin in fiscal Q1 of 2017 and should be substantially completed
by end of fiscal Q2 of 2017
* Progress Software says after investments in new product
strategy, progress expects to reduce net annual run-rate costs
by about $20 million by end of fy 2017
* Progress Software says Jerry Rulli, Progress' chief
operating officer, will be leaving company at end of fiscal Q1
of 2017
* Qtrly GAAP diluted loss per share $1.52
* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per
share $1.64 - $1.69; non-GAAP revenue $388 million - $396
million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP revenue $86 - $89 million
* Progress Software says sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per
share $0.56 - $0.64; GAAP revenue $387 million - $395 million
* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share between $0.12 - $0.06
* Progress Software says sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share
$0.25 - $0.27; Q1 non-gaap revenue $86 million - $89 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $425.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $93.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
