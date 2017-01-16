Jan 17 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677
ounces and 2017 outlook
* Says during q4 of 2016, centerra's gold production was
248,479 ounces
* Planned exploration expenditures for 2017 totals $9
million
* Says centerra's copper production from mount milligan was
10.4 million pounds for period october 20, 2016 to december 31,
2016
* Centerra's 2017 gold production is expected to be between
715,000 to 795,000 ounces
* Centerra Gold Inc - expecting 55 million to 65 million
pounds of payable copper production from mount milligan for 2017
* Says kumtor's 2017 production forecast is expected to be
in range of 455,000 ounces to 505,000
* Centerra Gold Inc - 2017 production forecast assumes no
gold production from boroo, gatsuurt or öksüt
* Centerra Gold - 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be
$148 million, including $96 million of sustaining capital, $52
million of growth capital
* Centerra Gold- at mount milligan, co. Expects payable gold
production to be in range of 260,000-290,000 ounces with about
35% of ounces expected in q4
* Centerra Gold Inc -sees 2017 consolidated all-in
sustaining cost per ounce sold net of copper by-product in range
of $743 to $824 per ounce
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: