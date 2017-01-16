Jan 16 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for
quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
* Rockwell Diamonds says completed restructuring and
rightsizing exercise which will result in reduction of total
labour complement from 604 to 297 employees
* Rockwell Diamonds says significant portion of labour
reduction will be transferred with sale of Saxondrift and
Remhoogte/Holsloot
* To focus on ramping up WPC production to 200,000m per
month by Q1 2018
* Rockwell Diamonds says to increase production beyond
Wouterspan's full capacity, decided to move existing Holsloot
plant to Stofdraai mining area north of Wouterspan
* Rockwell Diamonds says to focus on supplementing WPC
production after relocation of Holsloot plant to Stofdraai, to
achieve 260,000m per month in Q2 f2018
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says continuing to rationalise
non-core assets and related liabilities
