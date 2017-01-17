Jan 17 IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs

* 2017 attributable gold production expected to be between 845,000 and 885,000 ounces

* Sees 2017 total cash costs expected to be between $740 and $780 per ounce

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $250 million ±5%

* 2017 all-in sustaining costs expected to be between $1,000 and $1,080 per ounce

* Attributable gold production for q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces

* Says in 2017, increased our budget for exploration projects to $47 million to reflect exploration programs at our saramacca project

* Says achieved attributable gold production of 813,000 ounces in 2016; above guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 ounces

* Says 2016 total cash costs expected to be within guidance of $740 to $770 per ounce.

* Says 2016 all-in sustaining costs expected to be within guidance of $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce.